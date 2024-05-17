Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer in attendance for Alabama softball game vs. USC Upstate in NCAA regional

Alabama softball had a familiar face in the crowd in its NCAA regional game on Friday.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer was in attendance for the Crimson Tide's first-round game of the Tuscaloosa Regional vs. USC Upstate on Friday at Rhoads Stadium.

DeBoer was named Alabama's newest football coach in January following the retirement of longtime coach Nick Saban. It is not the first time DeBoer or his family have been in attendance for an Alabama softball game, as DeBoer's wife, Nicole, threw out the first pitch for an Alabama softball game in February.

It is the 19th straight regional held by Alabama at Rhoads Stadium and its 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. DeBoer's daughter Alexis is a University of Washington softball signee.

If Alabama wins the Tuscaloosa Regional, it will advance to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

