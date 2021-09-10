Alabama football recruiting: Texas grabs four-star DL from Alabama

Yesterday, a talented defensive line prospect from the state of Alabama committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns over Alabama and Colorado.

Justice Finkley, a native of Trussville, Al, is a big-time get for coach Sarkisian over Nick Saban.

Like Griffin McVeigh stated on Longhorn Wire, Finkley was able to visit Texas back in July and was able to meet both head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Finkley ranks as the No. 112 overall player and the No. 19 defensive lineman in the country. Finkley ranks as the No. 6 overall player in the state of Alabama.

With Texas moving to the SEC, there should be plenty more recruiting battles on the horizon for these two high-profile programs and Roll Tide Wire will be here to cover them all.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.