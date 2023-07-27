Alabama football to play in some of the most hostile environments in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and it is imperative that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide get back to the top of the mountain in 2023. However, it will be no cakewalk of a season for the Crimson Tide as they will have to go through some of the most hostile environments in all of college football.

Week in and week out, playing in the SEC poses difficulties of its own. Last season, the SEC nearly set an all-time attendance record as they averaged just shy of 77,000 fans a game as well as being host to the most talented players in all of America. Bryant-Denny Stadium is one of the most intimidating venues to play at in all of college football, and home-field advantage does play as a massive advantage, especially for the Crimson Tide who haven’t lost at home since 2019.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports predicted college football’s loudest games for 2023, and the Crimson Tide will feature in three of the games on the list of 17.

Kyle Field for Alabama at Texas A&M is No. 11 on the list,

“One of the loudest venues in college football, Kyle Field’s top will come off for the second time in three years if the Aggies upset Alabama again in College Station. Two years ago, Texas A&M’s thrilling victory over the Crimson Tide was a sight to behold at field level.”

Bryant-Denny Stadium for Texas at Alabama is No. 8 on the list with Crawford saying,

“You could insert LSU-Alabama in November in this slot, too, but there’s something about Texas in Week 2 and the Crimson Tide’s opportunity to prove a point to college football that’s going to make this one extremely loud. Fans are lucky to get this soon-to-be-SEC matchup a year early, college football fans. An early preview of what we expect to see in the new league for 2024 and beyond, two national title contenders do battle in Week 2 to highlight a robust early-season slate. Alabama can get some of its swagger back if it’s able to take out the Longhorns and former Crimson Tide play-caller Steve Sarkisian. Bryant Denny is loud when the fans are interested and this game will have all the trimmings of a heavyweight bout.”

Jordan Hare Stadium for Alabama at Auburn is No. 3 on the list saying,

“The Iron Bowl always holds significance. On the decibels scale, few places are louder than Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium when the Tigers are a national power. Part of the reason Auburn hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to lead the program is due to his personal success against Nick Saban’s Alabama and he gets another crack at the greatest coach of all time in 2023. If the Tigers still have a heartbeat when this one’s played, The Plains will be extremely loud and boisterous when the Crimson Tide come to town.”

The 2023 season is approaching and Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the offseason winds down.

