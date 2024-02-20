Alabama football officially unveils Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator

It has only been 40 days since Kalen Deboer accepted the position as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it feels like a lifetime has passed. From the initial shock of Nick Saban's retirement to the coaching search to hiring DeBoer to the transfer portal, there have been so many changes and moving parts to the football program. Now, with the dust settled, I think we can all sit back and agree that things turned out nearly as well as they possibly could have considering the loss of the greatest coach of all time.

On top of having to retain and fill out a roster, DeBoer has had to essentially build a brand new staff in Tuscaloosa. It initially appeared as if OC Ryan Grubb would be joining DeBoer in Tuscaloosa, however, he ended up as OC of the Seattle Seahawks.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama football officially unveiled Kane Wommack as the defensive coordinator on X. Wommack has spent the past three season as the head coach of South Alabama where he posted a record of 22-16. Personally, I think it is an outstanding fit for the Tide and it certainly helps to have someone who’s spent time in the state. As well as being the DC, Wommack will also serve as the Linebackers coach.

