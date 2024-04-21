Alabama football in the lead to land elite transfer kicker

One of the areas of concern entering the 2024 season for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is who will be replacing Will Reichard as placekicker in Tuscaloosa.

Reichard is the NCAA’s all-time leader in points scored and was one of the most consistent kickers in college football history.

Well, Coach DeBoer and company may have found Reichard’s replacement and I am not sure you could have scripted a better one.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Alabama has become the clubhouse leader to land Graham Nicholson a recent addition to the transfer portal via Miami Ohio.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Nicholson beat out Reichard in 2023 for the Lou Groza Award which is given to the nation’s top placekicker.

A first-team All-American in 2023, he connected on 27 of his 28 field goal attempts. Nicholson connected on 25 straight field goals during the season, setting a record for consecutive attempts.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Nicholson’s decision throughout the process and will provide any updates as they become available.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire