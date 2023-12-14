Alabama football’s full 2024 schedule revealed

Alabama football’s schedule for the 2024 season has been revealed, showing who and where Nick Saban and the Tide will play. A few notable matchups include: Oklahoma, Georgia and Wisconsin.

The 2024 season will bring in a new era of college football as the playoffs expand to 12 teams and major conference realignment will take place.

Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2024 and Alabama will hit the road to take on the Sooners in late November. Other big-time matchups featuring Alabama will take place throughout the season.

Below is Alabama’s official schedule for next season with opponents and dates.

Aug. 31 - Western Kentucky

To begin the 2024 season, Alabama will host Western Kentucky. A time has not yet been announced, but the game will take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Sept. 7 - USF

In Week 2, the Tide remain in Tuscaloosa. This time, Alabama will host South Florida, finishing a home-and-home series with the Bulls. This will be an interesting matchup considering the Tide only beat them 17-3 in Tampa in 2023.

Sept. 14 - @ Wisconsin

In Week 3, Alabama will travel up north for a non-conference matchup against Wisconsin. It’s not every day that the Crimson Tide takes on a Big Ten team in the regular season.

Sept. 21 - Open Date

Sept. 28 - Georgia

In an early-season matchup that will surely garner a ton of national media attention, Alabama hosts Georgia. A few national championships and SEC title games ago, the Bulldogs came to Tuscaloosa in 2020 and lost 41-24.

Oct. 5 - @ Vanderbilt

The last time Alabama made the trip to Nashville, Tua Tagovailoa made his college debut late in the game. Fans will be looking for any storyline to follow as the box score could get out of hand.

Oct. 12 - South Carolina

In the last two matchups between South Carolina and Alabama, they are tied at one apiece. The Gamecocks last won in 2010, while the Tide got the most recent win in 2019.

Oct. 19 - @ Tennessee

The Third Saturday in October lives on in the new era of the SEC. The last time Alabama traveled to Knoxville, the Vols took down the Tide and then the fans took down their own goalpost. Alabama looks to get a new winning streak going in 2024 after earning the win in 2023.

Oct. 26 - Missouri

Since Missouri joined the conference, the Tigers haven’t faced the Tide much. Considering how Missouri performed in 2023, this game could be more interesting than many anticipate.

Nov. 2 - Open Date

Nov. 9 - @ LSU

The Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge for a late-season contest against LSU. A historic matchup that consistently impresses. The last time Alabama played in Death Valley, the Tigers got the win.

Nov. 16 - Mercer

Late in the 2024 season, the Crimson Tide will host Mercer. While this game may not look too appealing, it is situated right in the thick of an interesting stretch of games for Alabama.

Nov. 23 - @ Oklahoma

Welcome to the SEC, Sooners. In Oklahoma’s first season in the conference, they are gifted an opportunity to take on Alabama at home. The Crimson Tide will take the trip to Norman for a matchup against their new conference foes.

Nov. 30 - Auburn

The Crimson Tide will end the 2024 season by hosting Auburn for the annual Iron Bowl. After a miraculous finish to the 2023 matchup in Jordan-Hare, Saban and Alabama likely look forward to playing this game at home.

