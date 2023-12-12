Alabama football commit Ryan Williams reclassifies to ’24

Ryan Williams, a consensus five-star recruit, has reclassified and is now part of the 2024 recruiting class. An Alabama football commit, Williams is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation.

A standout at Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama), Williams is a top-10 player in the 2024 class according to ESPN.

He backed up this high ranking in the fall with 72 catches for 1,324 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 261 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 30 carries.

It is a significant move for Alabama as Williams is now the highest-ranked recruit in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting class. A class that, now with the addition of Williams, ranks fourth nationally according to 247Sports:

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Reclassified to the 2024 Class The Top 5 player Nationally totaled 5,000+ All Purpose Yards & 80 Total TDs in his 3 year HS Career Was named Mr. Football & Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022… pic.twitter.com/Hgx9CtwEuG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023

Williams is one of five wide receivers committed to Alabama in this recruiting class. He is also one of three recruits ranked as a five-star, joining quarterback Julian Sayin and cornerback Jaylin Mbakwe.

Both Williams and Mbakwe are from Alabama.

