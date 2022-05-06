Alabama Football among “winners” in landing talent from transfer portal

Alabama Football found a solid balance in the 2022 recruiting cycle by landing top talent from both high school, as well as the transfer portal.

Now that the transfer portal commitment period has ended, On3 has compiled rankings of the “five biggest winners from the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2022”, with Alabama on the top end of the list.

Alabama checks in at No. 2 on the rankings by On3’s Barkley Truax, behind only USC, and in front of Texas, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

What sets Alabama apart, is that the Crimson Tide landed multiple athletes that can help them in different areas, as opposed to most programs on the list, who secured one headline transfer.

The top-3 transfers that found new homes at Alabama include running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech, cornerback Eli Ricks from LSU, and receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia.

While Alabama gained talent from the transfer portal, they were also victims of losing their players to the portal as well, including receiver Agiye Hall to Texas and linebacker Drew Sanders to SEC West counterpart, Arkansas.

Mixing in the recruits signed from high school and the transfer portal, Alabama finishes with the No. 2 signing class for the 2022 cycle, finishing behind Texas A&M in On3’s rankings.

