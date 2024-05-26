Alabama’s Filip Planinsek makes history winning AL’s first NCAA Singles Title

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s Filip Planinsek made program history on Saturday, giving the Crimson Tide its first-ever NCAA title in addition to claiming the school’s first-ever singles crown between the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Number 29 Filip Planinsek fought back with a thrilling 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 come-from-behind win against No. 23 Michael Zheng (Columbia) to capture the victory and take his spot atop the NCAA.

Planinsek’s run to the national crown included wins over five consecutive top-25-ranked singles players.

In addition to downing Zheng in the finals, he defeated No. 17 Cannon Kingsley (Ohio State) in the Round of 32, No. 5 Micah Braswell (Texas) in the Round of 16, No. 15 Cooper Williams (Harvard) in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Ozan Baris (Michigan State) in the semifinals. He also topped No. 118 Jonas Hartenstein (North Florida) in the opening match.

Earlier in the tournament, Planinsek earned All-America honors for reaching the Round of 16, becoming the eighth player in program history to achieve the feat in singles. Additionally, his season was highlighted by a 27-13 overall record, First Team All-Southeastern Conference honors, his second ITA Southern Regional Doubles title, and a national ranking in 18 consecutive ITA singles polls.

