Alabama drops Game 1 of Super Regional to Tennessee

After leading 2-0 through the first two innings, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team ranked No. 14 in the nation, lost the lead and dropped Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional to the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama’s offense roughly picked up where it left off after scoring a plethora of runs against Southeast Louisiana in the Tuscaloosa Regional final, the bats were quickly quieted in the final five innings of play.

The series is best-of-three, which means the Crimson Tide is officially one loss away from having their 2024 season concluding. Two consecutive wins are required from Patrick Murphy’s team if they want to extend their run for a national title.

Kayla Beaver pitched into the fifth inning for Alabama, but was pulled with a final stat line of three runs, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon as the Volunteers look to end the Crimson Tide’s season and move on.

Tennessee takes game one of the Super Regional series Game two is set for a 2 p.m. CT start on Saturday … TV information is still to be determined#Team28 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/eeZL5wLi3C — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 24, 2024

