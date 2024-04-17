Alabama basketball's Mark Sears declares for NBA Draft

Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Sears is fresh off having led the Crimson Tide to the Final Four after a season in which he was the team's leading scorer. He averaged 21.5 points per game in his second season playing for Alabama to go with 4.2 rebounds and four assists while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Sears scored 797 points, which is a program record for the Crimson Tide. Sears' efforts this past season earned him consensus second-team All-America honors and a spot on the All-SEC first team.

He has one year of eligibility remaining to use in college if he so chooses. The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for early entrants is June 16 to maintain college eligibility. The NBA Draft is set to begin on June 26.

“Offensively, he’s been one of the best players in the country all year,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Thursday. “We would not be in the Final Four if it wasn’t for Mark Sears’ defense, leadership. He’s turned it around a lot in regard to that the last month.”

Sears also declared for the NBA Draft after the 2022-23 season and went through the process but decided to stay in college for another season. That led to him cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

“We’ve had some great players come through the University of Alabama, but Mark Sears, he’s stamped his legacy,” former Alabama player and assistant coach Antoine Pettway said. “He had had one of the most memorable NCAA Tournaments in the history of the University of Alabama. He’s going to go down as a legend in my book.”

