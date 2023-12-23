Alabama basketball buries Eastern Kentucky 111-67, improves to 7-5

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team got a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon over Eastern Kentucky, 111-67 to improve to 7-5 on the season.

Alabama’s win was carried by the offensive explosion from the Tide where they shot 58% from the field and 50% from the three-point line.

Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen dropped 19 points and connected on five of his nine shots from behind the arc. Also scoring in double figures for the Tide were Grant Nelson (19), Aaron Estrada (12), Sam Walters (12), Davin Cosby Jr. (12), and Mark Sears (11).

Nick Pringle dominated the glass for Alabama with his 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes played.

Up next for Alabama is a neutral site matchup against Liberty next Saturday in Birmingham.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire