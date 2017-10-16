Al Michaels makes cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday Night Football'

Jackie Bamberger

 

Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke and it did not go over well (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Sunday night’s primetime matchup between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos saw a regrettable moment of commentary from longtime NBC broadcaster Al Michaels.

For some unknown reason, when talking about the 0-5 Giants’ struggles, Michaels thought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood movie producer facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

Listen for yourself:


Yikes.

As you might expect, Michaels was swiftly called out on social media.










Once again, for everyone who seems to forget: sexual assault and harassment is not, has not ever been, and will NEVER be funny.