Al Michaels makes cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday Night Football'
Sunday night’s primetime matchup between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos saw a regrettable moment of commentary from longtime NBC broadcaster Al Michaels.
For some unknown reason, when talking about the 0-5 Giants’ struggles, Michaels thought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood movie producer facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.
Listen for yourself:
but seriously folks, pic.twitter.com/WqpmCLjOAT
— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 16, 2017
Yikes.
As you might expect, Michaels was swiftly called out on social media.
too soon, al michaels. toooooooo soon.
— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) October 16, 2017
Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/eOYROQgXtL
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 16, 2017
Al Michaels was just the Uncle that drops a joke that stops Thanksgiving dinner dead in it's tracks. pic.twitter.com/V5g67qWZeB
— Charlie (@CharlieWisco) October 16, 2017
Al Michaels: The Giants are having a worse week than…
Cris Collinsworth: pic.twitter.com/VgqiVnGhn0
— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) October 16, 2017
Al Michaels: “The Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein”
Must be funny UNLESS YOU HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN A VICTIM OF ASSAULT. @SNFonNBC
— Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) October 16, 2017
I didn't just hear Al Michaels say the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein. Did that really just happen?
— Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) October 16, 2017
Chris Collinsworth after Al Michaels Harvey Weinstein Joke pic.twitter.com/NIuOq7qXFB
— Brock (@BrockOgami) October 16, 2017
Checking to see if Al Michaels is 70 years old yet, the age of immunity where you can say anything with no reprisals #WeinsteinJokes
— Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) October 16, 2017
Al Michaels: "The Giants are having a worse week than Harvey Weinstein" pic.twitter.com/R76VJEquCk
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 16, 2017
Once again, for everyone who seems to forget: sexual assault and harassment is not, has not ever been, and will NEVER be funny.