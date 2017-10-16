Al Michaels makes cringe-worthy Harvey Weinstein joke on 'Sunday Night Football'

Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke and it did not go over well (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) More

Sunday night’s primetime matchup between the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos saw a regrettable moment of commentary from longtime NBC broadcaster Al Michaels.

For some unknown reason, when talking about the 0-5 Giants’ struggles, Michaels thought it was appropriate to make a joke comparing the team to Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood movie producer facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

Listen for yourself:





Yikes.

As you might expect, Michaels was swiftly called out on social media.

too soon, al michaels. toooooooo soon. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) October 16, 2017





Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/eOYROQgXtL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 16, 2017





Al Michaels was just the Uncle that drops a joke that stops Thanksgiving dinner dead in it's tracks. pic.twitter.com/V5g67qWZeB — Charlie (@CharlieWisco) October 16, 2017





Al Michaels: The Giants are having a worse week than… Cris Collinsworth: pic.twitter.com/VgqiVnGhn0 — EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) October 16, 2017





Al Michaels: “The Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein”

Must be funny UNLESS YOU HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN A VICTIM OF ASSAULT. @SNFonNBC — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) October 16, 2017





I didn't just hear Al Michaels say the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein. Did that really just happen? — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) October 16, 2017