Akron Zips Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Akron Zips Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Akron Zips Preview

Akron Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Akron Schedule & Analysis

LB Jeslord Boateng, Jr.

The 6-1, 230-pound inside linebacker didn’t have to do everything with Bubba Arsianian out, but he certainly tried. He led the team with 80 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, and now he should be able to roam free with Arsianian back to a deep group of linebackers.

LB Bubba Arsianian, Sr.

43 tackles, 1 TFL in four games before getting hurt

CB Charles Amankwaa, Sr.

5-11, 187, 48 tackles, 3 INT, 9 broken up passes, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL

S Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Sr.

6-0, 180, 73 tackles, 1 INT, 1 Sack

QB DJ Irons, Jr.

6-6, 215, 78-of-121 (65%) for 892 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT, 296 rushing yards and 2 TDs in 8 games

RB Cam Wiley, Jr.

6-2, 185, transfer from Minnesota

TE Tristian Brank, Soph.

6-4, 248, 25 catches for 269 yards, 3 TDs

LB Andrew Behm, Soph.

6-1, 212, 63 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

WR Alex Adams, Soph.

6-1, 195 transfer from LSU

WR Shocky Jaques-Louis, Sr.

6-0, 175 transfer from Houston

Akron Zips Preview

Akron Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Akron Schedule & Analysis

