Akebono, sumo wrestler who became his sport’s first non-Japanese grand champion – obituary

Akebono watches US skaters in Nagano at the 1998 Winter Olympics - Reuters

Chad Rowan, better known as Akebono, who has died of heart failure aged 54, was a Hawaiian-born sumo wrestler who in 1993 became the first yokozuna, or grand champion, to have been born outside Japan; at 6ft 8in and 36st he was exceptionally big even by the standards of his sport, and his rise helped to drive sumo’s resurgence in the 1990s.

He was born Chadwick George Ha’aheo Rowan on May 8 1969 at Waimānalo, a small community on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, to Randolph, a taxi-driver of Irish and Hawaiian descent, and Janice, an office worker of Cuban and Hawaiian stock. He had two younger brothers, one of whom, Ola, would briefly follow him into sumo.

Akebono in 1998: he won 11 top-level tournaments in his 12-year career - Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press via AP

Young Chad, who enjoyed watching sumo on television, was an All-Star centre in high-school basketball and won a scholarship to Hawaii Pacific University. But he was planning a career in hotel management when a family friend introduced him to Takamiyama, his fellow-Hawaiian who in 1972 had become the first non-Japanese wrestler to win a top-division sumo championship (though he never reached the rank of yokozuna) and had since established the first heya, or training stable, to be run by a foreigner.

Rowan joined Takamiyama’s Azumazeki stable, despite the older man’s misgivings that he might be too tall, and therefore top-heavy, and made his professional debut in March 1988, having adopted the name Akebono – meaning “dawn” and “eldest son” respectively. With his exceptional aggression and his tremendous thrusting strength his rise was rapid, and he equalled the record for the most consecutive kachi-koshi (when a fighter has more wins than losses at a tournament) before registering his first make-koshi (more losses than wins).

In March 1990 he was promoted to juryo, sumo’s second rank, and only a few months later reached makuuchi, the top rank, which is open to only 42 wrestlers. In March 1991 he defeated another Hawaiian, Konishiki – the 45st fighter famously known as “Dump Truck” – in the first makuuchi bout between two foreigners.

In May the following year Akebono won his first makuuchi championship, and consecutive victories in November and the following January saw him make history when he was appointed his sport’s 64th yokozuna. The rank had, unusually, been vacant for eight months, and his installation was welcomed despite the fact that he was foreign.

The previous year the Yokozuna Deliberation Council had turned down Konishiki, though he had met the stipulation of winning two consecutive tournaments or three non-consecutive ones, because it was felt that, as one committeeman put it, he lacked the necessary hinkaku – “grace, elegance and refinement”. Konishiki reportedly alleged anti-foreigner bias, effectively scuppering his chances of ever being promoted.

Akebono on the way to defeating Tamakasuga in 2000 - STR/Jiji Press/AFP/Getty

Akebono, on the other hand, was well liked by the sport’s establishment, the editor of Sumo magazine writing: “He makes me forget he is a foreigner because of his earnest attitude toward sumo.” Other Hawaiians followed in Akebono’s footsteps in the 1990s – though, he recalled, “We were just brute strength. We won fast or we lost fast. We weren’t too technical.”

Having taken Japanese citizenship, he was given the honour of leading the Japanese team into the opening ceremony at the Nagano Winter Olymics in 1998, as well as performing a sumo-inspired stadium-cleansing ritual with other wrestlers.

He began to suffer frequent injuries, however: in 1994 he had career-saving surgery on one of his knees, and he did not have an injury-free year between then and 2000.

Akebono after winning his 11th and final top-division tournament in 2000: he retired a few months later - Jiji Press/AFP/Getty

In November 2000 he won his 11th top-division title but soon suffered another knee injury, and in the New Year he announced his retirement. He went straight into coaching, at the Azumazeki stable with his old mentor Takamiyama.

He also opened a restaurant and appeared in television ads, then in 2003 he moved into K-1, a sport that combines kickboxing and wrestling, and later joined the All Japan Pro-Wrestling circuit. He had suffered medical problems since collapsing at a wrestling match seven years ago.

Akebono is survived by his wife Christine, a teacher, and their daughter and two sons.

Akebono, born May 8 1969, death announced April 11 2024

