Ajax appoint Farioli, 35, as new head coach

Farioli guided Nice to fifth in Ligue 1 in the 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

Ajax have appointed Francesco Farioli as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The Dutch club said they had reached an agreement with Nice to bring in the 35-year-old Italian, who will start his new role on 11 June.

Farioli was manager at Turkish sides Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor before taking over at Nice in July 2023 and guiding the club to fifth in Ligue 1 this season.

He replaces John van't Schip, who was put in interim charge of Ajax in October and led the club to a disappointing fifth in the Eredivisie this season.

"We want to reconnect with the DNA of the club, aiming to bring new energy with a positive way of working and thinking," said Farioli.

"I’m aware that there is a lot of work to do, but we have already begun preparing.

"We don't want to waste any time getting ready for the new season and bringing Ajax back to where it belongs."