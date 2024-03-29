Aiyuk provides update on 49ers contract extension negotiations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Following a string of cryptic social media posts, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk provided an update on his stance regarding the ongoing contract negotiations between him and San Francisco.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's "Nightcap" podcast, Aiyuk explained how he's rounded into form as a person and a player during his time with the 49ers, and believes he should be compensated accordingly.

"I'm just trying to get what I deserve," Aiyuk told Sharpe and Ochocinco. "I feel like this season playing football I figured out who I was as a person, as a player. What I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. Just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People [are] going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there until I was in there earlier this morning, I've done it the right way.

"If they don't see the worth in that, that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides. Hopefully we can come to a professional agreement and continue to play professional football."

Aiyuk is coming off an impressive 2023 NFL season where he recorded 75 receptions, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while posting an eye-popping 17.9 yards per reception, resulting in a Second-Team All-Pro nod.

Since being selected in the first round (No. 25 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk has been a focal point of San Francisco's offense, developing into a foundational piece as he enters his age-26 season in 2024.

The All-Pro has been particularly important for the continued development of franchise quarterback Brock Purdy, with the pair sharing a special connection that has generated some of the 49ers' most explosive plays over the last two seasons.

Aiyuk currently is scheduled to play out the 2024 NFL season on a fifth-year option, although San Francisco has shown a track record of getting deals done with its star players before the regular-season begins in a contract campaign.

While addressing reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday, general manager John Lynch dispelled any notions of the 49ers trading Aiyuk, also mentioning San Francisco's track record of getting contracts sorted out with blue chip talent -- which the All-Pro receiver clearly has established himself as after four years in the NFL.

“We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done, and it takes two sides,” Lynch said regarding Aiyuk. “So can we do that? We’ll see."

“There are a number of different directions it can go. But we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player. We want him to be part of the Niners, so we’re going to work toward making that a reality.”

