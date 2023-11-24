Airing it out: NFC senior QB JP Pickles is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

We are back on the football field for this week's winner of the Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week, and for the first time this season, we have a quarterback taking the crown.

Taking 57% of the votes cast, North Florida Christian quarterback JP Pickles is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week for Nov. 13-19 for his FHSAA 1S regional football semifinal performance against Munroe. Pickles recorded 347 total yards and five total touchdowns, going 19/35 for 292 passing yards and three touchdowns, and 12 carries for 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Bobcats.

Pickles has been one of the Big Bend's most elite quarterbacks all season, throwing for 2421 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 1010 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to help NFC to an 8-3 record and a regional final matchup with St. John Paul II Friday night.

The Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps runs an Athlete of the Week contest every week, recognizing one standout high school athlete. Voting for AOTW opens on Monday and closes on Thursday.

Congratulations to Pickles and finalists Ashton Hampton (Florida High), Caroline Couch (Maclay), Patrick Koon (Leon) and Morgan Johnston (Florida High)!

Coaches and Athletic Directors, if you think a player(s) should be nominated, please send their name and weekly stats to lrooney@gannett.com by Sunday afternoon.

