The Air Jordan 9 Golf Sneaker Takes Cues From Vintage Club Heads in Collaboration With Woodworker Happy Life Wood

Jordan Brand has made an Air Jordan 9 Low Golf inspired by vintage golf clubs with wood heads, and to do so it partnered with a woodworker renowned for his sneaker-oriented pieces.

The Happy Wood Life x Air Jordan 9 Low Golf sees the sneaker take on wood tones and grain. The upper is rendered in a maple-colored nubuck, while the mudguard wrapping around the shoe in its entirety takes on more of a maple look that extends up the heel and is complete with a wood grain texture. Darker shades of brown are also used for the tongue and sockliner.

Polished metal hardware brings a sense of refinement through its use for the eyelets, lace dubrae and tongue tag — the latter of which features visible stitches on its corners. A translucent outsole with studs for the course also takes on a faint brown appearance, and each pair comes with wood Happy Life Wood tag attached with raw leather.

Happy Wood Life boasts more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and is the work of Steve Thomson. He regularly carves wood into the shape of popular sneaker silhouettes flattened nearly two-dimensional and has also made pieces including wooden basketball jerseys, portraits and more.

The Happy Wood Life x Air Jordan 9 Low Golf releases Wednesday, April 10, through Happy Wood Life’s website just ahead of the start of the Masters Tournament. Pricing is set at $230, and a wider release should follow through Nike.

