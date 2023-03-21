Ainias Smith discusses Texas A&M’s first spring practice in an interview with TexAgs

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith’s return for the upcoming 2023 college football season was one of the few major highlights for Aggie football in the last couple of months, and with the start of spring football currently dominating the headlines, Smith sat down with Billy Liucci of TexAgs on Tuesday to give a couple of key details on just how well the Aggies first spring practice went.

As the mainstream sports media heads continue to focus on the low-hanging fruit concerning who the primary play-caller will be for 2023, Smith’s insightful explanation of the overall energy level seen throughout A&M’s first practice gives insight into the incremental yet vital changes we might see throughout the spring.

“To be back at practice was exciting just to be able to compete again. The last time I competed was against Arkansas, and that was a while back. To be out there with the guys and be able to watch Jimbo Fisher be more of a coach, it was interesting to see everything unfold. The speed that everyone was playing with and the excitement and competitiveness everyone was playing with, it was crazy. I loved the energy. I was excited. That energy carried on throughout the entire practice. The end was fun. Instead of splitting up into two fields, everyone was practicing on one field, and it was live. I’m definitely liking the energy so far.”

Smith also touched on the Aggies’ play speed, noting the new additions on offense, yet hesitated to assume anything regarding the scheme new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is implementing before an official depth chart is revealed.

“For sure, we’ll play faster next year, but I don’t really want to talk too much about the scheme. Even in the presser, it’s hard to say because we don’t even know the depth chart yet. We have a lot of cats we can move around, but it’ll be easy to get mismatches from the scheme. It’ll be cool, and I’m excited to see what the offense has.”

Having a proven leader on offense among what is still a very young roster is the key to developing into a championship-level team over the course of a season.

