Ahead of NFL draft, former Mallard Creek standout leads with production

Jacob Roberts likely won’t be the loudest voice in the room. Instead, the former Mallard Creek standout would rather his production on the football field speak for him.

Between middle and high school, Roberts was cut from the team twice, before leading the Mavericks in tackles and interceptions as a senior.

“It happens like that sometimes,” he said.

“A lot of guys or other college coaches say maybe one, ‘he’s too short,’ but you can’t measure my heart. I got it.”

