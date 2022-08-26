Aggies to add 23 premium suites at Kyle Field

The “Home of the 12th Man” earned a victory on Friday as Texas A&M University officials announced a construction project that’ll feature 23 suites to be added at the south-end of the stadium. This project aims to “strengthen Kyle Field’s position as the country’s premier college football venue.”

“Our goal is to ensure that Kyle Field, the Home of the 12th Man, remains the pinnacle for college football stadiums,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The mission of Texas A&M Athletics is to create opportunities through championship athletics, and we strive toward that goal by continuing to build the foundation of our department. This is a transformative time in college athletics and the addition of these suites will enhance the fan experience at Kyle Field, and the financial component from the new section will help support every student-athlete from our 20 varsity teams at Texas A&M.

Construction will begin at the conclusion of the 2022 College Football season with an anticipated completion date prior to the Aggies’ 2023 campaign.

NEWS | To strengthen Kyle Field’s position as the country’s premier college football venue, @TAMU officials announced Friday a construction project that will feature the addition of 23 new suites to the south end of the stadium. READ: https://t.co/BQfDR3MGOH | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/l51PSEqVKp — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) August 26, 2022

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire