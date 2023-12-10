After a week of reports, Zach Wilson plays 'probably the best game of his career' in Jets 30-6 win

Zach Wilson spoke softly this week, but unbeknownst to the audience carried a big stick.

Following a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where he was benched in favor of the-now released Tim Boyle and then passed over for Trevor Siemian, Wilson was reportedly reluctant to resume his duties as the Jets' starter. Why? For fear of a potential injury.

Saleh had to deny the report on Monday. Aaron Rodgers, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, came to Wilson's defense on Tuesday.

Wilson made the biggest statement on Sunday, helping the Jets crush the surging Houston Texans 30-6 by throwing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 27-of-36 passing at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup against the Houston Texans, and turned in a massive response to the news circulating around him. (AP Photo/John Munson)

"The second half, I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career,” Saleh said after the game. "He was out there having a good time, and he made a lot of things happen that weren't there. ... I thought he was outstanding today."

The third-year veteran found receiver Garrett Wilson for nine catches and 108 yards, running back Breece Hall hauled in eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Tyler Conklin had 57 receiving yards on four catches.

Randall Cobb caught Wilson's first touchdown of throw on the day, a 15-yard score.

Wilson finished the game with a 117.9 passer rating — the highest of his career. The 301 passing yards and 27 completions are both the third-most he's thrown in a game.

"My focus is on how ... we can stack this win and we gotta use it for next week," Wilson said. "We need to understand that this is the standard. But we're going to enjoy this one."

Even when thing didn't go well for Wilson, such as losing a fumble, he recovered from the misstep. In the battle of former No. 2 overall picks, Wilson outplayed quarterback C.J. Stroud, who left the game and is in the concussion protocol after his head hit the turf but has the 7-6 Texans in the AFC wild card picture and is the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Wilson produced the only response that could quiet the noise around him and satiate his critics, who up until this game had plenty of fodder to work with. This was only the third time in Wilson's career he helped New York put up 30 or more points in a game.

He's in his third consecutive season where his interceptions out number his touchdowns, and he has been one of the main reasons New York's offense has been historically bad this season.

Yet, when the Jets needed him to be better, even when people didn't see this coming, he came up with his best all-around performance.

So this is the player that Saleh was telling reporters wanted the ball? This is the guy linebacker Quincy Williams was praising for his work ethic and Rodgers said he loved so much?

After a performance like this — one where Wilson said nothing, and let his play do all of the responding — it makes more sense.

The only thing that might've made this better is if Wilson emulated a young Kirk Cousins back in the day and walked through the tunnel, yelling, "You like that?!"

But Wilson took the road of humility when asked about how it felt to turn in that kind of performance given what was being said about him.

“Winning is always fun,” Wilson said.