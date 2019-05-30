AFC West tops ranking of quarterback talent by division 2019 will be the year of the AFC West quarterback, according to NFL

2019 will be the year of the AFC West quarterback, according to NFL.com.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Flacco of the Denver Broncos and Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders have been ranked as the most formidable group of signal-callers in the league going into the 2019 season.





Flacco is the newest addition to the division, having been traded to Denver over the offseason after 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch the video above for more analysis on the NFL's top quarterbacks and to see where your team's division ranks.