AFC North: Steelers add Brian Flores to coaching staff

The AFC North continues to go through changes throughout this offseason. With the Cincinnati Bengals making the Super Bowl, the division seems to have flipped upside down.

The Ravens and Steelers have hired their replacements for Martindale, Mike Macdonald, and Butler, Teryl Austin, and now Pittsburgh has added another big name coach to their defensive staff:

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, was interviewed for a number of top jobs this offseason. He has also filed a lawsuit against the NFL that is still early in the process.

With the Steelers, Flores will be reunited with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick bristled at his role in Miami under Flores before being traded to Pittsburgh. While Flores will be mostly focused on linebackers, he will be engaged with Fitzpatrick at times.