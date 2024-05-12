Admirals drop heartbreaking Game 5 after ADK’s 3rd period flurry

Norfolk, VA (COURTESY OF THE NORFOLK ADMIRALS) – Following a 5-2 defeat on Friday, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice at Norfolk Scope one last time in Game 5 against Adirondack. The Thunder scored twice in the later stages of the game, and defeated Norfolk 2-1, obtaining a 3-2 series lead.

Yaniv Perets made his ninth start in goal for Norfolk and showcased a solid performance. He finished the night with 21 saves off of 23 shots faced in the Admirals’ defeat.

During the opening period of the game, neither team was able to score a goal, marking a first for either side in this series. Norfolk had two power play opportunities to take the lead, but neither of these chances resulted in any good looks on goal, and the game remained scoreless. In addition to the power plays, the Admirals exhibited their physicality with several hits throughout the period.

Despite Adirondack’s five shots, the Admirals outshot them with nine shots in the opening 20 minutes, and the game remained tied at 0-0.

In the second period, the Admirals finally scored the game’s first goal. Although the Thunder had several key chances to score during the period, including three different power plays, the Admirals’ penalty kill and Perets’ performance in the net prevented them from scoring.

Josh McDougall scored his third goal of the postseason at the halfway mark of the period, firing the puck blocker side after driving to the net from the corner, and putting Admirals ahead 1-0. Perets’ crucial saves in the latter half of the period kept the Admirals in the lead. Despite the Thunder’s 13 shots on goal, the score remained 1-0 at the end of the second period.

During the last 20 minutes of the game, Norfolk endeavored to maintain their one-goal advantage, however, their lead would diminish in a two minute span. The score remained at 1-0 until eight minutes left when Yushiroh Hirano scored from the slot to level the game at 1-1. Two minutes later, the Thunder managed to score agaiin, gaining a late advantage. The game-winning goal was scored by Ryan Smith, who took a shot from the point that found the back of the net, making the score 2-1 in favor of Adirondack.

Norfolk made a desperate attempt to equalize in the final minutes of the game, but Adirondack managed to hold on and win three consecutive games at Norfolk Scope.

The best-of-seven series between the two teams stands at 3-2 after five games, with Adirondack leading.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK – Y. Hirano (1 goal, +2)

2. ADK – R. Smith (Game-winning goal, +1)

3. ADK – I. Poulter (21 saves off of 22 shots faced)

What’s Next

Norfolk will hit the road back to Glens Falls, N.Y. for games six and seven, if necessary as they look to clinch one more win for a trip into the Eastern Conference Final. Game six is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

