What adjustments did the Boston Celtics make in Game 3 vs. the Miami Heat?

The Boston Celtics brought the best version of their defense down to face the Miami Heat on their own home floor of Kaseya Center for Game 3, limiting the Heat to just 84 points scored in the game and shutting down their perimeter play.

What other adjustments did the Celtics make to blowout Miami, and how sustainable is this throughout the rest of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series? The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, react to Jimmy Butler’s in-game comments about Boston, and look ahead to Game 4.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire