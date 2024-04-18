Adidas Debuts Multi-Sport Collection Featuring 49 Footwear Designs

Adidas has launched one of its largest collections comprised of 49 different footwear designs all representing 41 different sports and nine sponsored countries. The launch includes collections for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will take place in France from July 26 to August 11.

Adidas’ latest footwear collection. Adidas

More than 20 of the shoes will be worn by athletes at the prestigious sporting event, including Noah Lyles, Aliyah Boston, Grant Holloway, Anthony Edwards, Mariah Duran and more.

Each shoe in the collection features a flare on either the upper or sole that flickers with each athlete’s movement. The collection is crafted for each sport, offering specially-designed support. This launch includes the Adidas Adios Pro 3 for marathon running, the Adidas Barricade, the never-before-seen Adizero Prime SP Strung 3 and more.

Adidas’ latest footwear collection. Adidas

“When people watch me, they’re getting ready for something special to happen out there, on the track — and it’s the passion within me that pushes me to deliver for myself and my country, during the moments that matter most,” said world championship athlete Noah Lyles. “I’ll be taking it to the next level this summer and I’m absolutely fired up to do it on the biggest stage.”

“Our belief is that there is no greater demonstration of what it means to design for an athlete, than a tournament that showcases the breadth and variety of sport,” said Jacqueline King, design director, specialist sports, Adidas. “Alongside the goal of supporting the athlete to perform at their best when the pressure builds, these collections seek to connect them to their home nations, via designs inspired by their individual national identities. These elements are brought together in a kit which is grounded in simplicity — resulting in a sleek, modern collection”.

The Adidas 2024 athlete pack collection is now available on the Adidas website and at select retail stores.

Track Running

