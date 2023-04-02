Who Should You Add for Fantasy's Final Week?









We've got just seven more days of NBA action, and for those of you still competing for a title… we got you!

For the final week of the NBA season, 20 teams play four games, while the following 10 teams play just three:

No games will be played Monday due to the men's NCAA national championship, so 12 teams will be playing a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday. They're listed below along with players who could potentially rest one of those games:

Four more teams play a Thursday-Friday back-to-back:

Finally, six teams end the week with a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back:

The Spurs, Blazers, Pistons and Hornets sport the most extensive injury reports, and it's hard to tell who will play for these teams over the final week. All four teams (plus the Houston Rockets) have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the remaining teams outside the play-in tournament in the East (Washington, Indiana and Orlando) are at least three games back of the No. 10 seed with no incentive to prioritize winning.

In the West, the Jazz are just 1.5 games back of the No. 10 seed, and the standings are so tight that the No. 10 seed Thunder are only 4.5 games back of the No. 4 seed Suns. We should expect to see a much higher level of competition among Western Conference teams until the final day of the season.

There are three light slates for the final week of the season:

Monday (no games)

Thursday (5 games)

Saturday (3 games)

And three jumbo slates:

Tuesday (13 games)

Friday (11 games)

Sunday (15 games)

Wednesday is the only “average” slate, sporting eight games in the middle of the week.

Here are some recommended adds heading into the final week. Keep in mind that for every team that's still in contention and not the Wizards, Pacers or Magic, there are major playoff implications for all remaining games. This is going to be an awesome finish!