Who Should You Add for Fantasy's Final Week?
We've got just seven more days of NBA action, and for those of you still competing for a title… we got you!
For the final week of the NBA season, 20 teams play four games, while the following 10 teams play just three:
No games will be played Monday due to the men's NCAA national championship, so 12 teams will be playing a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday. They're listed below along with players who could potentially rest one of those games:
Four more teams play a Thursday-Friday back-to-back:
Finally, six teams end the week with a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back:
Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns
San Antonio Spurs: Zach Collins… actually, any player on this roster is subject to sit on any given night
The Spurs, Blazers, Pistons and Hornets sport the most extensive injury reports, and it's hard to tell who will play for these teams over the final week. All four teams (plus the Houston Rockets) have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the remaining teams outside the play-in tournament in the East (Washington, Indiana and Orlando) are at least three games back of the No. 10 seed with no incentive to prioritize winning.
In the West, the Jazz are just 1.5 games back of the No. 10 seed, and the standings are so tight that the No. 10 seed Thunder are only 4.5 games back of the No. 4 seed Suns. We should expect to see a much higher level of competition among Western Conference teams until the final day of the season.
There are three light slates for the final week of the season:
Monday (no games)
Thursday (5 games)
Saturday (3 games)
And three jumbo slates:
Tuesday (13 games)
Friday (11 games)
Sunday (15 games)
Wednesday is the only “average” slate, sporting eight games in the middle of the week.
Here are some recommended adds heading into the final week. Keep in mind that for every team that's still in contention and not the Wizards, Pacers or Magic, there are major playoff implications for all remaining games. This is going to be an awesome finish!
Andrew Nembhard (30%), T.J. McConnell (31%): Tyrese Haliburton isn't expected back this season, and both guards have played well with their extra opportunities
Isaiah Jackson (25%), Jalen Smith (32%): With Myles Turner out and likely not coming back, this pair of Pacers should continue to shine
Shaedon Sharpe (60%): At this point in the season, he IS Portland's offense
Tim Hardaway Jr. (57%): You know the drill. He's a points and threes guy with limited upside in other categories
Bones Hyland (52%): He's been contributing quality points, threes and assists in fairly limited minutes off the bench
Robert Covington (23%), Mason Plumlee (45%), Nicolas Batum (14%): None of these Clippers' frontcourt options are particularly exciting, but all three have the potential to deliver useful nights now that they've been given extra minutes
Xavier Tillman (39%): He's your man if you need points, boards and defensive stats
Daniel Gafford (29%): Ditto big Danny G
Quentin Grimes (30%): He's seen plenty of playing time lately, doing a bit of everything in the box score, with some especially useful steals
Talen Horton-Tucker (47%): He's been an elite scorer and facilitator as of late, logging huge minutes along the way
Ochai Agbaji (11%): He's "THT Lite" and has been a solid contributor during his recent run in the starting five
Delon Wright (24%), Corey Kispert (13%), Deni Avdija (48%): Wright has been a solid source of steals with some occasional scoring, Kispert has been hot on offense and Avdija has been stuffing the stat sheet with regularity with Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal sidelined
Drew Eubanks (27%): He's back in our silly season good graces thanks to his strong contributions in rebounds and defensive categories
Sandro Mamukelashvili (9%): He's started three of San Antonio's last six games and scored in double figures in all of them, contributing respectable numbers in multiple other categories
Luke Kennard (33%): The sharpshooter has found a meaningful role in Memphis, and he's been knocking down treys with regularity
Isaiah Joe (12%): He can get it going from long distance when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out or limited
Malaki Branham (12%): San Antonio is in full tank mode right now, and Branham should continue to provide solid scoring and triples with some serviceable rebounds