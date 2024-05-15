Adam Mazur makes Triple-A debut, Chihuahuas fall 3-2 to Aviators

Jacob Wilson’s fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Las Vegas Aviators a 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was the first time the teams met this season.

Adam Mazur pitched six strong innings in his Triple-A debut for El Paso after six starts this season at Double-A. Mazur allowed two earned runs and struck out six in six innings. It was the third time in the last four games that El Paso’s starter pitched six innings or more.

The two Chihuahuas runs came on a solo home run by Eguy Rosario in the third, his second homer in the last three games, and Rosario’s RBI single in the fifth. El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy had two singles and a walk and has reached base multiple times in each of the last three games. Tuesday was the first walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas this season.

Las Vegas 3 El Paso 2 – Tuesday

WP: Jiménez (1-0)

LP: Davis (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:22

Attn: 5,046

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Aviators 3 Final Score (05/14/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (17-23), Las Vegas (19-21)

Next Game: Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-3, 9.78) vs. Las Vegas LHP Brady Basso (0-1, 34.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

