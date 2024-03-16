Adam Butler re-signs with Raiders

After a good year in Las Vegas in 2023, defensive tackle Adam Butler is returning in 2024.

Butler has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Butler originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He played four seasons in New England and then one in Miami, but when the Dolphins cut him in 2022 and he sat out the entire season with an undisclosed injury, it was fair to wonder whether his career was over.

Instead, Butler signed with the Raiders in 2023 and had a very strong season, playing in all 17 games and recording five sacks. Now the Raiders will hope Butler can do it again in 2024.