Ada Hegerberg: Former Ballon d'Or winner extends Lyon contract

Hegerberg has scored 24 times in 26 games for Lyon in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has signed a contract extension with French giants Lyon until 2027.

She has won eight French league titles and six Champions League trophies since joining Lyon in 2014.

The 28-year-old Norway international was also the first recipient of the Women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

She said: "We have the team to win more trophies in the coming years, and the support we need to keep the team and the club at the highest level."

Hegerberg has scored 264 goals in 244 games so far for Lyon, with 60 of those coming in the Champions League.

Lyon currently top the French league and play rivals Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, with the first leg taking place on Saturday.