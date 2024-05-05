Ada girls finish fourth on soggy Muskogee course

May 4—MUSKOGEE — The Ada High School girls golf team didn't back down from bigger schools all spring long and that didn't change at the Class 5A State Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at the Muskogee Country Club.

Ada finished fourth with a two-day team score of 739, just eight strokes behind second-place Carl Albert and six strokes behind third-place Duncan.

Private-school powerhouse Bishop McGuinness ran away with the 5A state title with a 690, a whopping 41 strokes better than the runner-up Lady Titans.

"I'm very proud of this group. Once we found out that we were moving to Class 5A, I told the girls not to worry about it and just go get better," Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson told The Ada News. "From top to bottom, we did get better, and with a few breaks this week, we finished in the top two."

The Lady Cougars had finished ahead of both Carl Albert and Duncan at different times this season.

"We also left satisfied knowing that we are capable of beating Carl Albert and Duncan. We beat them both in the Duncan Tournament and beat Carl Albert at regionals," Anderson said.

Durant finished a distant fifth with a 739.

"The first day set the tone. The top four teams stayed the same on Day 2," Anderson said.

Anderson said the tournament was played on a soggy course in Muskogee.

"It was very wet course conditions both days, it must be state tournament time," Anderson said. "For the third year in a row, we've played in extremely wet conditions."

The 5A medalist race wasn't close at the top either.

Natalie Blonien of Altus, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, ran away with the individual state title after shooting a 68-65—133.

Bishop McGuinness sisters Allie and Abbie Justiz were second and third with scores of 152 and 158, respectively. Miah Luong of Carl Albert finished fourth at 160 and Kanynn Kaseca of Shawnee and Ady Meek of Duncan both finished fifth with identical scores of 171.

Ada senior London Wilson and Laura Stewart of Duncan tied for seventh with scores of 174. Wilson was named an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Stater after her effort on the Muskogee Country Club course. The OCA All-State golf match is scheduled for July 22 at the Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Catoosa.

Anderson said Wilson has left her mark on the Ada High girls golf program.

"London's influence on this team will be felt for years. She's a legend now! and I mean that seriously," Anderson said. "Not a player on our team or a member at Oak Hills doesn't know about London's dedication and work ethic on the course. We all have a measuring stick of what it takes to be a great golfer."

The Ada trio of Bella Stowers, Ava Manwell and Brooklyn Black all had Top 20 finishes at state. Stowers shot a 189 and finished 16th, Manwell and Black both shot 190s and finished in a tie for 17th.

Dani McTague rounded out the Ada scoring with a 192.

"The other thing that I'm most proud of is our focus and competitiveness on the course. Each player on our team contributed to our success — maybe not in every tournament, but during qualifying rounds," Anderson said. "As I said at the beginning of the season about this team, competition will make us better and it most certainly did."

The Lady Cougars will lose three players to graduation: Wilson, Manwell and Kate McCortney.

"We obviously will miss London, Ava and Kate next year. But the girls returning and some young ones that may join us next spring will keep us in contention," Anderson said. "Next season starts today."

------o------

April 29-30

GIRLS

Class 5A State Tournament

At Muskogee Country Club

Team Standings

1. McGuinness 690

2. Carl Albert 731

3. Duncan 733

4. Ada 739

5. Durant 779

6. Altus 799

7. MacArthur 801

8. El Reno 822

9 Guthrie 833

10. Blanchard 882

Top 10 Individuals

1. Natalie Blonien (Altus) 133

2. Allie Justiz (McGuinness) 152

3. Abbie Justiz (McGuinness) 158

4. Miah Luong (Carl Albert) 160

5. Kanynn Kaseca (Shawnee) 171

6. Ady Meek (Duncan) 171

7. London Wilson (Ada) 174

8. Laura Stewart (Duncan) 174

9. Peyton Black (Carl Albert) 175

10. Chloe Henderson (Durant) 176

Ada Individual Results

London Wilson 89-85—174

Bella Stowers 94-95—189

Ava Manwell 99-91—190

Brooklyn Black 93-97—190

Dani McTague 96-96—192