Action returns to Davenport Speedway with stock-car thrills

After a two-week layoff because of weather, it was back to stock car racing action Friday at Davenport Speedway.

(davenportiaspeedway.com)

Joe Beal posted an early season appearance in Competitive Concrete victory lane in the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model feature. Beal started seventh and made his way to the front by lap six. From that point Beal had to hold off some fast company. A late race caution brought Andy Nezworski and Mitch Morris right to his rear bumper. Joe was able to hold both drivers back and take the win. Nezworski finished second with Morris third. Josh Foster and Evan Miller both put in quality runs, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Miller, Chuck Hanna, and Chris Lawrence won the late model heat races.

It was a long, long time coming but Mike Garland found his way back to Davenport’s victory lane. Mike started on the pole and led 19 of the 20 laps in the Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified feature race. It was Garland’s first win at Davenport in 14 years. Eric Barnes gave chase to Garland but would settle for second. Chirs Zogg was third with Ben Chapman fourth. Spencer Diercks completed the top five.

Logan Veloz chalked up his second straight D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature win. Veloz started 10th and quickly moved up, taking the lead on lap seven of the 15 lap main. At the checkers, he had a three-second lead over second place Dakota Cole. Cole led early in the race before falling back and finishing in the runner-up spot. Kevin Goben finished third, followed by Josh Starr and Rayce Mullen.

Veteran street stock racers ruled the day in Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock main. The experienced drivers took the first four finishing positions. Tony VonDresky started on the pole and led all 15 laps for the win. Donnie Louck had a good run starting third and finishing second. Rob Henry took third after starting tenth. Jesse Owen grabbed fourth, ahead of Trevor Tucker.

Race fans got an exciting finish in the Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock division. Jordan Miles took advantage of a late race restart to pass Daniel Wauters for the victory. Wauters led early in the race and held the lead through lap 13. Randy LaMar had a solid run to finish third, followed by Kaden Staley and Cody Staley in that order.

Joe Lafrenz captured his first Davenport win of the season in the Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder main. Joe started third but popped into the lead by the end of lap two. Josh Starr, Shawn McDermott, and Cyle Hawkins had a good battle for second with McDermott taking the spot. Starr, Hawkins and Jason Rhoads rounded out the top five.

Racing continues next Friday, May 10, when the Davenport Speedway will celebrate Mother’s Day.

Davenport Speedway

May 3, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (24 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 77-Joe Beal[7]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[13]; 3. 70X-Mitch Morris[5]; 4. 77F-Josh Foster[9]; 5. 88-Evan Miller[8]; 6. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[2]; 7. 56W-Gary Webb[11]; 8. 1M-Mike Goben[18]; 9. 8L-Chris Lawrence[10]; 10. 63-Scott Olson[3]; 11. 34-Scott Strauss[20]; 12. 74-Doug Burkhead[21]; 13. 07-Matt Ryan[12]; 14. 6-Broderick Prescott[17]; 15. 40-Joel Callahan[15]; 16. 65-Chuck Hanna[4]; 17. 5J-Matt Jones[14]; 18. 1H-Mike Haines[22]; 19. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[24]; 20. 19-Kelly Pestka[1]; 21. 93-Chase Brunscheen[19]; 22. 33-Nick Marolf[23]; 23. 56D-Travis Denning[6]; 24. 53-LeRoy Brenner[16]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 65-Chuck Hanna[1]; 2. 56D-Travis Denning[2]; 3. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[3]; 4. 07-Matt Ryan[8]; 5. 7-Andy Nezworski[7]; 6. 53-LeRoy Brenner[6]; 7. 93-Chase Brunscheen[5]; 8. (DQ) 1H-Mike Haines[4]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 88-Evan Miller[2]; 2. 70X-Mitch Morris[1]; 3. 63-Scott Olson[6]; 4. 19-Kelly Pestka[7]; 5. 5J-Matt Jones[8]; 6. 6-Broderick Prescott[5]; 7. 34-Scott Strauss[4]; 8. 33-Nick Marolf[3]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 8L-Chris Lawrence[1]; 2. 56W-Gary Webb[2]; 3. 77F-Josh Foster[5]; 4. 77-Joe Beal[4]; 5. 40-Joel Callahan[7]; 6. 1M-Mike Goben[6]; 7. 74-Doug Burkhead[3]; 8. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[8]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (23 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. G1-Mike Garland[1]; 2. 1-Eric Barnes[4]; 3. 9Z-Chris Zogg[5]; 4. 1JR-Ben Chapman[10]; 5. 21-Spencer Diercks[12]; 6. 99M-Charlie Mohr[9]; 7. 93-Matt Werner[11]; 8. 2X-Patrick Moore[2]; 9. 44X-Blaise Lewis[13]; 10. 99-Brandon Jewell[6]; 11. 53-Matt Stein[15]; 12. 17-Jason Pershy[3]; 13. 01M-Mitch Way[18]; 14. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[23]; 15. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[20]; 16. 88-Tony Von Dresky[21]; 17. 87-Blake Woodruff[7]; 18. 8C-Michael Claeys[17]; 19. 9G-Anthony Guss[19]; 20. 07-Jon Coombs[22]; 21. 5D-Bob Dominacki[8]; 22. 5-Rob Dominacki[14]; 23. 86B-Jake Morris[16]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 2. 87-Blake Woodruff[4]; 3. 9Z-Chris Zogg[3]; 4. 21-Spencer Diercks[8]; 5. 44X-Blaise Lewis[6]; 6. 86B-Jake Morris[7]; 7. 9G-Anthony Guss[5]; 8. 07-Jon Coombs[1]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 1-Eric Barnes[2]; 2. G1-Mike Garland[1]; 3. 1JR-Ben Chapman[7]; 4. 5D-Bob Dominacki[4]; 5. 5-Rob Dominacki[6]; 6. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]; 7. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[5]; 8. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[8]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 99-Brandon Jewell[3]; 2. 93-Matt Werner[7]; 3. 2X-Patrick Moore[1]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[5]; 5. 53-Matt Stein[4]; 6. 01M-Mitch Way[6]; 7. 88-Tony Von Dresky[2]

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (12 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[1]; 2. 31-Donnie Louck[3]; 3. 00-Rob Henry[10]; 4. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 5. 11T-Trevor Tucker[4]; 6. 88-Jake Lund[2]; 7. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[8]; 8. 81-Cary Brown[6]; 9. 7-Austin Riggs[9]; 10. 76-Bryan Ritter[5]; 11. 8H-Kyler Hickenbottom[12]; 12. (DNS) 3P-Alex Pappas

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[1]; 2. 31-Donnie Louck[2]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 4. 7-Austin Riggs[6]; 5. 76-Bryan Ritter[3]; 6. 3P-Alex Pappas[5]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 11T-Trevor Tucker[2]; 2. 88-Jake Lund[1]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[4]; 4. 00-Rob Henry[6]; 5. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 6. 8H-Kyler Hickenbottom[5]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME IMPROVEMENT (23 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[10]; 2. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 3. 4G-Kevin Goben[4]; 4. 8S-Josh Starr[6]; 5. 777-Rayce Mullen[15]; 6. 71J-Justin Schroeder[8]; 7. 9W-Ryan Walker[3]; 8. 9H-Levi Heath[19]; 9. 17-Todd Dykema[5]; 10. 24X-Cole Stichter[11]; 11. 51-Mike Clausen[7]; 12. 11J-Trey Jacobs[17]; 13. 54-Nick Shrope[20]; 14. X14-Randy Farrell[21]; 15. 39R-Rance Powell[16]; 16. 51X-Cody Weih[22]; 17. 69ER-Ryan Reed[14]; 18. 36N-Joe Nemitz[1]; 19. 17C-Shane Paris[12]; 20. 88-Trey Grimm[9]; 21. X-Matt Fulton Jr[13]; 22. (DNS) 2K-Tony Kraklio; 23. (DNS) 97-Josh Geigle

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 9W-Ryan Walker[2]; 2. 17C-Shane Paris[8]; 3. 36N-Joe Nemitz[1]; 4. 88-Trey Grimm[7]; 5. X-Matt Fulton Jr[6]; 6. 39R-Rance Powell[3]; 7. 9H-Levi Heath[5]; 8. 51X-Cody Weih[4]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Dakota Cole[1]; 2. 4G-Kevin Goben[2]; 3. 43LV-Logan Veloz[7]; 4. 51-Mike Clausen[4]; 5. 69ER-Ryan Reed[6]; 6. 11J-Trey Jacobs[8]; 7. 54-Nick Shrope[3]; 8. (DNS) 97-Josh Geigle

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17-Todd Dykema[2]; 2. 71J-Justin Schroeder[4]; 3. 24X-Cole Stichter[7]; 4. 8S-Josh Starr[3]; 5. 777-Rayce Mullen[6]; 6. 2K-Tony Kraklio[1]; 7. X14-Randy Farrell[5]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (14 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[8]; 2. H2O-Daniel Wauters[7]; 3. 4R-Randy LaMar[6]; 4. 5K-Kaden Staley[9]; 5. 55-Cody Staley[10]; 6. 28-Sheldon Hunter[5]; 7. 8-Evan Roberts[12]; 8. 86-Logan Gustaf[1]; 9. 7M-Justin Morhardt[4]; 10. 4M-Karter Miles[11]; 11. 17M-Jared Miller[2]; 12. 2-Kaiden Hixson[3]; 13. 3B-Brandon White[14]; 14. 5-Chase Hixson[13]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 17M-Jared Miller[2]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[5]; 3. 4-Jordan Miles[6]; 4. 55-Cody Staley[7]; 5. 7M-Justin Morhardt[3]; 6. 4M-Karter Miles[4]; 7. 5-Chase Hixson[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 28-Sheldon Hunter[4]; 2. H2O-Daniel Wauters[5]; 3. 5K-Kaden Staley[6]; 4. 86-Logan Gustaf[1]; 5. 2-Kaiden Hixson[2]; 6. 8-Evan Roberts[3]; 7. 3B-Brandon White[7]

SPORT COMPACTS – FRED’S TOWING / CANTRELL TOWING (7 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 56-Joe Lafrenz[3]; 2. 4-Shawn McDermott[5]; 3. 8S-Josh Starr[1]; 4. 28-Cyle Hawkins[4]; 5. 514-Jason Rhoads[2]; 6. 9K-Kurtis Petersen[7]; 7. 21F-Jack Fitzgibbon[6]

