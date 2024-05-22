[Getty Images]

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes says the side "could have done much more" this season if they had had "better luck".

The Magpies returned to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and recorded a memorable win over Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain.

However, a lengthy injury list throughout the campaign hindered their progress in the Premier League, where they finished seventh and are relying on Manchester City to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final to secure European football next season.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Guimaraes said: "We've reached the end of another season, and I couldn't let it pass without thanking our fans and sharing my thoughts on everything we've been through this year.

"It has been a huge mix of emotions, but I'm certain that I gave my best at all times, as did the entire team. It was a season full of injuries, and I'm sure we could have done much more if we had been at full strength. Even so, I think we achieved a lot with the little we had this year."

The Brazil international, whose future with the club has been the subject of transfer speculation, added: "Personally, it was a great pleasure to be present in 50 out of 51 games this year. I was the player who covered the most kilometres in the Premier League. Taking the club back to the Champions League after 20 years is something we will never forget, and I'm sure we deserved better luck.

"This is yet another season that will stay in our memories and serve as an example for the ones to come! Thank you, Jesus, for all the blessings and opportunities."