Aces party through streets of Las Vegas to celebrate 2nd consecutive WNBA championship

A'ja Wilson was the keeper of the trophy during the Aces' championship parade. (Lucas Peltier/Reuters)

They're pros at this now.

For a second straight season, on Monday, the Aces celebrated a WNBA championship with a victory parade in Las Vegas. They, of course, did things in style.

Kelsey Plum kicked off the parade route with a victory cigar.

Finals MVP A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, was the keeper of the trophy.

The 2023 WNBA trophy has entered the chat 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FdFvOUofgR — WNBA (@WNBA) October 24, 2023

During it all, Wilson maintained the chip on her shoulder while literally wearing the MVP voting tally that saw her finish third in a three way-race with winner Breanna Stewart and runner-up Alyssa Thomas. She made sure to include the single fourth-place vote that turned plenty of heads.

A’ja Wilson’s parade shirt has the 1 vote she received for 4th place in the MVP race 😂 pic.twitter.com/UxYSuGLRRb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2023

When the parade route ended, Wilson carried the trophy to the celebratory stage.

Vegas, the WNBA Championship trophy is HOME 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WQjVQJDoNe — WNBA (@WNBA) October 24, 2023

There, the team was joined by franchise owner Mark Davis.

.@LVAces and @Raiders owner Mark Davis pulled up for the Aces parade 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TGOscizCRH — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 24, 2023

Davis was happy to take his turn at the microphone.

Mark Davis: "Las Vegas: We are still the world champions."



Aces; WNBA championship; parade pic.twitter.com/n4vvM9E39Y — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 24, 2023

Head coach Becky Hammon was too while singing the praises of A'ja Wilson alongside some NSFW language.

Becky Hammon: "I'm trying to think of an NBA comp, I'm trying to think of a WNBA comp, and there ain't nobody in the world like A'ja Wilson."



A'ja: "Whoever you are that voted me 4th, thank you ... 'Cause that just means I got a lot more work to do, and we comin' back." pic.twitter.com/tslhtpVUvS — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 24, 2023

"Listen here," Hammon said. "I'm an old-ass b****. I played against all the GOATS. I'm gonna put it out there. I'm gonna put it out there. This gonna be the GOAT of the GOATS. ...

"I'm trying to think of an NBA comp. I'm trying to think of a WNBA comp. And there ain't nobody in the world like A'ja Wilson."

Wilson then took the mic to thank her yet-to-be-identified fourth-place voter for inspiration.

"One last thing, whoever you are out there that voted me fourth, thank you. Thank you so much," Wilson said. "I want to say I appreciate you. That just means I've got a lot more work to do, and we're coming back. We're coming back, baby. We're gonna do this s*** again."

Plum concluded her speech by reiterating Wilson's vow to run it back.

Kelsey Plum: "I don't have much to say. I just know that we're just gonna keep coming back and everyone hates it." pic.twitter.com/akMXD8Niym — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 24, 2023

"I don't have much to say. I just know that we're just gonna keep coming back, and everyone hates it. Let's go, baby."