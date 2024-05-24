Ace Baldwin Jr. announces return to Penn State in 2024-25

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades should be going into the Memorial Day weekend with a smile on his face. One of his best players, and most important transfer additions since taking on the job, Ace Baldwin Jr., announced he is coming back for another year with the Nittany Lions.

Baldwin announced his decision to return to Penn State for another season with a video on his social media account. His return is a big one for the Nittany Lions after seeing some roster changes with the transfer portal since the close of last season. Baldwin will take on even more of an important role on the court for Penn State next season.

Baldwin averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.67 steals and 2.7 rebounds per game last season. He was also named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and was a semifinalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. He also received Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten coaches and media.

Baldwin followed Rhoades to Penn State from VCU. After Rhoades was named the head coach of Penn State from VCU, Baldwin was one of the first players to join the Nittany Lions through the transfer portal.

