Accrington sign Kelly and Walton as Coyle pens new deal

Michael Kelly played for Carlisle United up until the summer of 2023 [Rex Features]

Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Michael Kelly from MK Dons and Southport winger Tyler Walton on two-year deals, while midfielder Liam Coyle has signed a new two-year contract.

Kelly, 27, made 20 appearances for the Dons having joined the club last season, and helped them finish in fourth place in League Two.

Former Liverpool trainee Coyle has made 81 appearances for Stanley but missed seven months of last season with a hernia injury.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Walton joins having spent two-and-a-half years with Southport.

"I was part of the Milton Keynes Dons squad up here last year, so I could see how good the fans are and how good the club is," Kelly said.

"John Doolan and Ged Brannan are putting together what looks like a good squad, and I think hopefully we can be up the right end of the table."

Coyle added: "I've loved my time here over the last three years, so I'm really glad to continue this journey on."

Walton said: "Hopefully I can get as many games as I can under my belt, get some goals, get some assists, and we do well in the league."