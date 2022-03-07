ACC movement in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

We head into tournament season as the ACC Tournament as well as the conference tournaments of every other major conference take place this week.

Notre Dame closed the year with a blowout victory over Pitt this past Saturday and the nation watched as North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s going away party at Cameron Indoor Stadium. How did those results impact how the ACC sits in the polls as we enter the conference tournaments?

Duke dropped five spots and hurt their hopes of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while North Carolina and Notre Dame are both knocking on the door of finally joining the top 25.

Here is a complete look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 790 (27) – 2 Arizona 28-3 744 (2) +1 3 Baylor 26-5 706 (2) +1 4 Auburn 27-4 704 (1) +1 5 Kentucky 25-6 676 +1 6 Kansas 25-6 606 +1 7 Duke 26-5 603 -5 8 Villanova 23-7 548 +3 9 Purdue 25-6 521 – 10 Providence 24-4 512 -2 11 Tennessee 23-7 476 +2 12 Wisconsin 24-6 460 -2 13 UCLA 23-6 376 +5 14 Texas Tech 23-8 361 -2 15 Illinois 22-8 359 +2 16 Arkansas 24-7 341 -1 17 Saint Mary’s 24-6 256 +3 18 Houston 26-5 255 -4 19 Murray St 30-2 223 +3 20 Connecticut 22-8 216 -1 21 USC 25-6 204 -5 22 Texas 21-10 124 -1 23 Iowa 22-9 94 +2 24 Colorado St 24-4 58 +3 25 Ohio St 19-10 36 -2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

Related:

ACC Tournament championships by school