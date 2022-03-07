ACC movement in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
We head into tournament season as the ACC Tournament as well as the conference tournaments of every other major conference take place this week.
Notre Dame closed the year with a blowout victory over Pitt this past Saturday and the nation watched as North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s going away party at Cameron Indoor Stadium. How did those results impact how the ACC sits in the polls as we enter the conference tournaments?
Duke dropped five spots and hurt their hopes of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while North Carolina and Notre Dame are both knocking on the door of finally joining the top 25.
Here is a complete look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray St
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
25-6
204
-5
22
21-10
124
-1
23
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado St
24-4
58
+3
25
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1
