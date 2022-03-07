ACC movement in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Breaking News:

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

We head into tournament season as the ACC Tournament as well as the conference tournaments of every other major conference take place this week.

Notre Dame closed the year with a blowout victory over Pitt this past Saturday and the nation watched as North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s going away party at Cameron Indoor Stadium. How did those results impact how the ACC sits in the polls as we enter the conference tournaments?

Duke dropped five spots and hurt their hopes of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while North Carolina and Notre Dame are both knocking on the door of finally joining the top 25.

Here is a complete look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

790 (27)

2

Arizona

28-3

744 (2)

+1

3

Baylor

26-5

706 (2)

+1

4

Auburn

27-4

704 (1)

+1

5

Kentucky

25-6

676

+1

6

Kansas

25-6

606

+1

7

Duke

26-5

603

-5

8

Villanova

23-7

548

+3

9

Purdue

25-6

521

10

Providence

24-4

512

-2

11

Tennessee

23-7

476

+2

12

Wisconsin

24-6

460

-2

13

UCLA

23-6

376

+5

14

Texas Tech

23-8

361

-2

15

Illinois

22-8

359

+2

16

Arkansas

24-7

341

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

24-6

256

+3

18

Houston

26-5

255

-4

19

Murray St

30-2

223

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

216

-1

21

USC

25-6

204

-5

22

Texas

21-10

124

-1

23

Iowa

22-9

94

+2

24

Colorado St

24-4

58

+3

25

Ohio St

19-10

36

-2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

