ACC Basketball Power Rankings: There’s a new No. 1, plus a look at NET rankings

Christmas has come and gone, and it’s time to put a bow on the nonconference portion of this college basketball season.

As the calendar flips to 2024, the ACC should feel good about its standing entering the bulk of a 20-game conference slate. Clemson, Duke and UNC appeared to help themselves the most outside of league play.

Looking at the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, Clemson (12), Duke (18), UNC (26), Virginia (36) and Pittsburgh (39) are the leaders as 2023 comes to a close.

There’s a long way to go, but here’s a look at the final ACC basketball power rankings in 2023.

1. UNC

No other team in the ACC has two wins against top-10 opponents this season. The Tar Heels came out of the league’s toughest nonconference slate with the best resume of the bunch. But they’ll start 2024 with three road games: Pitt, Clemson, NC State. Happy New Year.

2. Clemson

The Tigers tied a program record with 69 points in the first half against Queens and dropped 109 points — the most in the Brad Brownell era — in their 10th win of the season. PJ Hall has seven games with 20 or more points. With Miami, UNC and Virginia Tech on the schedule to start 2024, we’ll see if Clemson can keep it rolling.

3. Duke

Beating Baylor saved the Blue Devils from having to hear about their nonconference resume. Despite starting ACC play with a loss at Georgia Tech, Duke appears to have a favorable stretch until hosting Clemson in late January. The Devils need to make the most of it.

4. Virginia

Time for the Hoos to shine. Virginia always seems to bring its best during ACC play, and they’ll start 2024 with games against Notre Dame and Louisville (yikes) before getting tested at NC State and Wake Forest. The offense isn’t great, but Tony Bennett’s squad always seems to deliver.

5. Miami

The Hurricanes haven’t made waves since their win against Kansas State in mid-November. That victory hasn’t aged well, and Miami’s blowout losses to Kentucky and Colorado were startling for a group with high expectations. They better show up against Clemson and Wake Forest.

6. Pitt

We’ll get a classic Big East battle on Saturday when the Panthers travel to Syracuse. After playing a non-inspiring nonconference schedule, it’s hard to gauge how good Pitt can be this season. But so far, so good for Jeff Capel’s new-look squad. There will be plenty of solid opportunities ahead.

7. Virginia Tech

The Hokies’ win against Iowa State will look great down the road. Mike Young’s group got hammered by Florida Atlantic and Auburn, but Virginia Tech has another chance to snag a solid win before 2024. A win at Wake Forest would be huge down the road.

8. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons start their 20-game conference slate Saturday against Virginia Tech. Offensively, Wake is one of the top teams in the ACC. There’s plenty of work to do defensively, but the Deacs have the pieces to make some noise in league play.

9. NC State

The Wolfpack missed a golden opportunity against Tennessee in Las Vegas, but we’ll see if NC State can make a statement against Virginia (Jan. 6) and UNC (Jan. 10) in Raleigh. The Pack needs some quality wins on its resume.

10. Syracuse

The Orange smothered Oregon for a key nonconference win, and ‘Cuse faces Duke and UNC in two of its next four games. If we’re going to take the Orange seriously, they need a win in one of those.

11. Boston College

With a 9-3 record, the Eagles are set up for their best season under Earl Grant. But Boston College has to hit the road for three of its next four ACC games. Yikes.

12. Georgia Tech

Those wins against Mississippi State and Duke felt like they happened years ago. The Yellow Jackets have been fluttering of late with close wins against bad teams. They also lost by eight to Nevada in what would have looked good on the resume.

13. Florida State

If the Seminoles are going to get better, it starts now. Florida State is home for the next five games. If the ‘Noles don’t take advantage of that stretch, another losing record seems likely.

14. Louisville

At this point, the only thing fans care about is who will be the next coach for the Cardinals. Things aren’t going to get better at Louisville, but this team is more talented than Notre Dame.

15. Notre Dame

According to KenPom.com, the Fighting Irish are projected to lose the rest of their games. Notre Dame’s trip to Louisville on Feb. 21 will be an electric battle for the bottom spot in the ACC.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: UNC basketball rises to top