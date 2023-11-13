ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Duke loses to Arizona, Miami surging to start

The ACC got off to a sterling 14-0 start on the opening night of the 2023-24 college basketball season, but took a step back at the end of Week 1 with some nonconference losses against Power Five opponents.

Don’t worry about Duke, which lost a back-and-forth classic to Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats. The Blue Devils will be just fine, but Wake Forest and Virginia Tech suffered tough early-season losses.

Here’s a look at the power rankings entering Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

1. Duke

Jon Scheyer said the Blue Devils got a “reality check” in their loss to Arizona. With that defeat, Coach K’s record drops to .500 (1-1) as a spectator in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Still, Duke looks as talented as any team in the nation.

2. Miami

The Canes dropped 101 on NJIT and delivered a beatdown to UCF in Coral Gables to cap their week. Watch out for Wooga Poplar, who dropped 20 points in back-to-back games. Miami coach Jim Larrañaga called Poplar’s performance against the Knights “incredible” and “sensational.”

3. North Carolina

The Tar Heels looked more cohesive in their opener than they did for most of last season. It’s a good sign for a team aiming to get back on track. Elliot Cadeau has the goods, and Armando Bacot continues to rack up double-double performances.

4. Virginia

The Cavaliers got crushed on the glass against Florida, but Virginia’s defense continues to create headaches for opponents. How about the game for freshman Blake Buchanan? Buchanan had 18 points and seven rebounds against the Gators. Is he the next Jack Salt or Jay Huff for the Hoos?

5. Clemson

PJ Hall is living up to the hype as a possible ACC Player of the Year. His 27 points against UAB helped the Tigers avoid a damaging loss in nonconference play. But the football team is playing well again, so are folks paying attention?

6. Pittsburgh

The new-look Panthers haven’t exactly played powerhouses in their first two games – North Carolina A&T and Binghamton – but Pitt did what it was supposed to do in destroying those teams. Carlton Carrington is nearly averaging a triple-double. Freshman of the year?

7. NC State

Butler transfer Jayden Taylor looks like a solid scoring option and Missouri transfer Mohamed Diarra is nearly averaging a double-double. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts appears to have struck gold again in the transfer portal.

8. Virginia Tech

Maybe South Carolina will be a lot better this year, but it’s not a good loss for the offensive-powered Hokies. Veteran guards Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla need some help.

9. Florida State

The Seminoles had six players score at least nine points in the opener. If Leonard Hamilton’s squad can stay healthy, there’s no reason to believe FSU can’t have a bounce-back season.

10. Syracuse

The Orange are undefeated in the Adrian Autry era, but ‘Cuse didn’t exactly look sharp in its wins against New Hampshire and Canisius. Judah Mintz will have to continue carrying this squad.

11. Wake Forest

It looks like defense remains optional for the Demon Deacons, who produced a stinker at Georgia. Wake Forest needs Efton Reid and Damari Monsanto on the court if it wants an NCAA Tournament bid.

12. Georgia Tech

Miles Kelly might be the most underrated player in the league. First-year coach Damon Stoudamire will bring out the best in Kelly and the Yellow Jackets. This team plays four Power Five opponents in its next five games. Buckle up.

13. Boston College

Quinten Post started his year with a 30-point, 11-rebound showing and Jaeden Zackery saved the Eagles in a four-point win against The Citadel. But it doesn’t look like the Eagles will be a threat in the aCC.

14. Notre Dame

A 29-point outing on 10-of-18 shooting? What a debut for freshman Markus Burton. But even with a career night from Burton, the Fighting Irish barely beat Niagara in the opener. It’ll be a tough season in South Bend.

15. Louisville

To say the Cardinals are at rock bottom would be an insult to rock bottom.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Power Rankings: Duke basketball, Miami, UNC still teams to beat