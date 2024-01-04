ACC Basketball: Early leaders for 2024 Player of the Year

The 2023-24 Atlantic Coast Conference season is off to a fast start as we have officially flipped the calendar over to 2024.

As ACC play is ramping up, we’ve had a few months now of non-conference play as well as a few conference games to judge play on. And a few players are off to hot starts.

RJ Davis, PJ Hall, and Judah Mintz are all off to hot starts scoring-wise while Armando Bacot, Ian Schieffelin, and Norchad Omier are dominating on the boards to lead the conference. It’s still early but these are good signs moving forward for each of those teams in terms of being in contention to win the conference.

With 2024 here and ACC play heating up, now is a good time to look at the Player of the Year race for the conference and who the early favorites are.

All stats as of the conclusion of games on January 3rd, 2024.

The Favorite: R.J. Davis (North Carolina)

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA North North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Evan Manjikian (21) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

The point guard is off to a sizzling hot start this season and has by far been North Carolina’s best player. As the Tar Heels get into the rest of the ACC schedule, they may go as far as Davis can take them.

PPG: 21.1

RPG: 3.4

APG: 3.6

Co-Favorite: P.J. Hall (Clemson)

Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) reacts during overtime against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the more surprising stories so far during non-conference play and P.J. Hall is a big reason why.

The senior is off to another hot start and is leading the Tigers in points per game and rebounds per game. If he keeps it up, he has a legit chance to take home the award.

PPG: 20.2

RPG: 6.5

APG: 2.1

For more on Hall and Clemson, please check out Clemson Wire.

Norchad Omier (Miami)

Dec 16, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) shoots a free throw against the La Salle Explorers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The junior forward is a big reason why Miami is off to an 11-2 start including a big win over Clemson. Omier is having a big start to the season and is right behind Davis and Hall.

PPG: 18

RPG: 9.5

APG: 1.3

Blake Hinson (Pitt)

Dec 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) celebrates with the student section after defeating the Canisius Golden Griffins at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 82-71. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The former Ole Miss standout had a breakout year for the Panthers last season and he’s continuing that here into 2023-24. Hinson is off to another strong start and has the Panthers out to a 9-4 record. However, they have struggled to open up ACC play so far.

PPG: 18.9

RPG: 4.9

APG: 0.9

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) looks to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) defends in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Mintz is putting together a fantastic season for the Orange, coming off an impressive freshman campaign a year ago. He’s already one of the best guards in the conference and is staking his claim as one of the top players as well.

PPG: 19.1

RPG: 3.0

APG: 3.9

Keep an eye on: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Jan 7, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) attempts a free-throw against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been a bad year for the preseason ACC Player of the Year but it hasn’t been the start that Kyle Filipowski had imagined. There’s a lot of time left and if Duke can go on a run to win the conference, Filipowski might be the center of that.

PPG: 17.5

RPG: 8.7

APG: 3.0

A long, long, longshot but someone to watch: Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Dec 5, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball as North Carolina Central Eagles guard Keishon Porter (11) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The defending Defensive Player of the Year in the conference, Beekman is off to a solid start again this season. He’s a longshot to win this award but if he can somehow elevate his game on the offensive end and Virginia can make a run at winning the conference, he has a shot — potentially.

PPG: 12.9

RPG: 3.2

APG: 5.7

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire