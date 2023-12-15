Advertisement

‘Absolutely disgusting’: Fighters outraged by Colby Covington’s UFC 296 presser comment about Leon Edwards’ dead father

Mike
·5 min read
73

Colby Covington once again found himself under the microscope of criticism on Thursday after he made what most believe was an offside comment toward Leon Edwards at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference.

During an exchange between the pair, who meet for the welterweight title in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+, Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) went low with a tasteless remark about Edwards’ (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) father, who was murdered when he was 13, being in “hell.”

The statement made Edwards furious enough to throw a water bottle at Covington, and the pair were kept far apart during their staredown after speaking to reporters.

“Rocky” wasn’t the only one who was agitated by Covington’s words, however. Many MMA fighters expressed their disdain over social media, and the consensus was Covington had gone too far.

Check out the top reactions below.

Jamahal Hill

Joe Gianetti

Rhys McKee

Nazim Sadykhov

Lerone Murphy

Brian Moore

Kenny Mokhonoana

Cameron Else

Jack Shore

Chael Sonnen

Ramsey Nijem

Kevin Ferguson Jr

Rampage Jackson

Marvin Vettori

Journey Newson

Chris Bungard

Mike Jackson

Ali Abdelaziz

Mike Davis

Henry Cejudo

Derek Brunson

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad Mokaev

Kamaru Usman

Megan Anderson

Antonio Carlos Junior

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie