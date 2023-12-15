‘Absolutely disgusting’: Fighters outraged by Colby Covington’s UFC 296 presser comment about Leon Edwards’ dead father

Colby Covington once again found himself under the microscope of criticism on Thursday after he made what most believe was an offside comment toward Leon Edwards at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference.

During an exchange between the pair, who meet for the welterweight title in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+, Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) went low with a tasteless remark about Edwards’ (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) father, who was murdered when he was 13, being in “hell.”

The statement made Edwards furious enough to throw a water bottle at Covington, and the pair were kept far apart during their staredown after speaking to reporters.

“Rocky” wasn’t the only one who was agitated by Covington’s words, however. Many MMA fighters expressed their disdain over social media, and the consensus was Covington had gone too far.

Check out the top reactions below.

Jamahal Hill

I hope Leon delivers one of the most brutal knocks will have ever seen on Saturday!!!! That comment about Leons father was so low and pathetic bro somebody like that should never have a belt!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 15, 2023

Joe Gianetti

I think what Colby said about Leon's father was crossing the line, but this is so true⬇️. Conor has said the same things, jon jones has beat his wife and ya'll love them. Don't pick and choose your moral high ground, just Shut up and enjoy the fights🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/E1KVaiQc1s — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 (@Giannettimma) December 15, 2023

Rhys McKee

Colby is trash, the fake bad guy narrative is borderline funny but bringing in very real life situations isn’t, deserves the beating he’s bound for..let’s go champ @Leon_edwardsmma — Rhys McKee (@RhysMcKee) December 15, 2023

Nazim Sadykhov

I understand promo and all that. But to disrespect a dead father is something that could put you in a body bag. Promote the fight all you want, but chill w that — Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) December 15, 2023

Lerone Murphy

Scum bag Colby. Ppl need to be held accountable for their words. Hope he gets KOd https://t.co/VUlX4h16b5 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) December 15, 2023

Brian Moore

There is a line and he went miles past it. Hope he stumbles upon the Edwards brothers in a dark alley some day. https://t.co/mdrSv1nxDP — Brian Moore (@brianmooremma) December 15, 2023

Kenny Mokhonoana

Christ is lord 🤯😳

Is this the maddest thing someone ever said to their opponent? https://t.co/fWZmV3EjKy — Kenny Mokhonoana 🇮🇪🇿🇦 (@blackdiamond997) December 15, 2023

Cameron Else

Yes Colby will be Koed ….. done in the 4th slept. https://t.co/Jwv8eCcVb5 — Cameron Else (@CamchidaMMA) December 15, 2023

Jack Shore

No defending Colby here. Scumbag move. Rocky by ko https://t.co/pA1l5ST36D — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) December 15, 2023

Chael Sonnen

If you aren’t willing to go to far you will never go far enough. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 15, 2023

Ramsey Nijem

What an idiot. That could affect someone’s business but wonderboy didn’t engage like a G https://t.co/43UDUFQ6wW — Ramsey Nijem (@RamseyNijem) December 15, 2023

Kevin Ferguson Jr

Rampage Jackson

I think Colby Covington took it too far at the press conference today 😡 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) December 15, 2023

Marvin Vettori

What a piece of shit

Thats why you gotta bottle the fucker in the back of his head he don’t deserve a fair fight https://t.co/Bkwec6OgcV — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 15, 2023

Journey Newson

Not sure how people cheer for this clown… I hope Leon sleeps him 😴 https://t.co/29jm3jUt3q — Journey Newson🪝 (@journeyj135ufc) December 15, 2023

Chris Bungard

Fuck colby man, dropping that dad line. Hope Leon ends him now. — Chris Bungard (@CowaBungard) December 15, 2023

Mike Jackson

Ali Abdelaziz

This guy is a piece of shit — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 15, 2023

Mike Davis

If Usman could defend the wrestling of Colby and Leon can defend the wrestling of Usman… then Colby really stands no chance right ? is that math mathin ? — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) December 15, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Breaking down UFC 296 press conference. I have Mr 1776 team America 2 -0 English. Will Leon Edwards fight emotional on Saturday night is my big question! Who you guys got? Full breakdown in My bio ⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/MLnGocBhB6 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2023

Derek Brunson

Colby made a remark about Leon deceased father at the press conference from my understanding . Doesn’t get any unclassier than that . Masvidal come serve him some more act right ! What a clown 🤡 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 15, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Should’ve had me at the presser — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2023

That’s why I been saying masvidal Was right in giving this bozo brain damage and a chipped tooth — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2023

Muhammad Mokaev

Colby is POS for talking smack about Leon’s father — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 15, 2023

Kamaru Usman

Pure savagery in that press conference Damnnn!! #ufc296 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 15, 2023

Megan Anderson

There's trash talking in mma, but to stoop to that level.. absolutely disgusting by Colby #UFC296 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 15, 2023

Antonio Carlos Junior

@ColbyCovMMA You’re a trash — Cara de Sapato (@caradesapatojr) December 15, 2023

