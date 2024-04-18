Aberdeen v Celtic: Pick of the stats
The 1-1 draw between the sides on 3 February was the first time Aberdeen had avoided defeat against Celtic since 21 April 2021, when they also drew 1-1.
Daizen Maeda is Celtic's top scorer in the Scottish Cup this season with four goals, but is unlikely to feature on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.
Bojan Miovski is Aberdeen's top scorer in the Scottish Cup this season with three goals.
The last time these sides met at Hampden was the 2018-19 League Cup final when Ryan Christie's goal helped Brendan Rodgers' side to the trophy.