Advertisement

Aberdeen v Celtic: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • The 1-1 draw between the sides on 3 February was the first time Aberdeen had avoided defeat against Celtic since 21 April 2021, when they also drew 1-1.

  • Daizen Maeda is Celtic's top scorer in the Scottish Cup this season with four goals, but is unlikely to feature on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

  • Bojan Miovski is Aberdeen's top scorer in the Scottish Cup this season with three goals.

  • The last time these sides met at Hampden was the 2018-19 League Cup final when Ryan Christie's goal helped Brendan Rodgers' side to the trophy.

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]