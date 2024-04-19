Aberdeen in position for playoff spot with third-straight league win

Apr. 19—Some late game heroics gave Aberdeen a rousing 2-1 win on Thursday in Rochester.

The Bobcats (6-6 overall, 5-4 2A Evergreen) trailed 1-0 after an early mistake on a ball played back to Aberdeen goal keeper Jazir Arenal resulted in a clearance that was deflected back into the Cats goal in the eighth minute.

Playing on a narrow, uneven and unpredictable surface, the Bobcats controlled possession for much of the first half thanks to a change in tactics, playing the ball long and winning it out of the air. But it failed to produce a tying goal as Rochester (5-8, 4-5) entered halftime up 1-0.

With Aberdeen pinning the Warriors inside their defensive third in the second half, the Bobcats gained the equalizer when forward Evan Cone scored off a cross from forward Elmer Torres in the 56th minute.

With time winding down, Aberdeen avoided overtime when a flurry of shots pinballed off Warriors defenders with just three minutes left on the clock. Cone jumped on a loose ball and scored from seven-yards away for a 2-1 lead.

The Bobcats cleared away a Warriors corner kick with under a minute to go to secure their third-consecutive league victory.

"We were outstanding in getting pressure to the ball and not giving Rochester any breathing room," Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. "We were singularly focused and limited any lapses in concentration that have plagued us so much earlier in the season."

Fleming cited the defensive play of Chris Garcia, Isaiah Johnson and Angel Espinosa and Juan Serrano and Leo Garcia for "setting a physical tone at midfield."

With the win, Aberdeen sits in a third-place tie with Centralia in the 2A Evergreen League, one game behind second place Tumwater.

Aberdeen hosts the Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 0 2 — 2

Rochester 1 0 — 1

Scoring

First half — 1, Rochester, 8th minute.

Second half — 2, Aberdeen, Cone (E. Torres), 56th minute. 3, Aberdeen, Cone, 77th minute.