ABA League Top Prospect Nikola Topić declares for 2024 NBA draft

Nikola Topić, a 6-foot-6 guard from Serbia, has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, his agent, Misko Raznatovic, announced Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Topić, 18, started the season on loan with Mega Basket in the ABA League in Serbia before returning to Crvena zvezda in December. He played three games there before suffering a knee injury that has cost him much of the season.

The 6-foot-6 point guard was named the ABA League Top Prospect after averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 19 total games this season. He joins the likes of Nikola Jokić, Goga Bitadze and Nikola Jović to win the award.

Topić is projected to be a lottery pick after dazzling this season before his injury. He brings great size to the next level and is likely more advanced than other prospects, given his professional experience in Serbia, which started when he was 16.

He has also represented Serbia at the junior level, most recently at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship. He averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and two steals on 47.4% shooting from the field in seven games to lead his team to the gold medal.

Topić started progressing in his recovery from his knee injury and was spotted recently shooting and doing other on-court activities with the team. He could be limited in workouts during the pre-draft process, but it appears he will be ready for the start of next season.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire