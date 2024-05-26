Aaron Rodgers says Malachi Corley was his "favorite receiver" in the 2024 draft

One of the greatest pro quarterbacks in NFL history has proven to be not a very good amateur G.M. That might cause Jets fans to worry about Aaron Rodgers's assessment of rookie receiver Malachi Corley.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers called he third-round pick "my favorite receiver in the draft" during in a recent interview with the Official Jets Podcast.

Corley, from Western Kentucky, was the twelfth receiver selected last month.

"Now, he might not have been the best on paper in the draft," Rodgers added, "but I really felt like he was going to fit in with what we're trying to do -- his mindset, his ferocity."

The Jets traded up to get Corley. Based on Rodgers's track record in personnel matters, Jets fans should hope the front office's affinity for Corley was coincidental.