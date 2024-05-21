Aaron Rodgers says he chose football over retiring, running for vice-president

Aaron Rodgers decided not to retire and run for vice-president under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The New York Jets quarterback met the press on Tuesday and was asked if he did have political ambitions to be on a third-party ticket.

Rodgers said he had two options: retire and run for VP or play football.

He decided to continue his football career.

Aaron Rodgers says he had two options – retire and be RFK’s vice president or keep playing football He wanted to keep playing football pic.twitter.com/tSKDSupxzn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire