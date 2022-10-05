Aaron Rodgers: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson can be ‘really, really good players in the league’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is certain that rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson both have what it takes to be “really, really good players” in the NFL in time.

“I think both guys can be dudes,” Rodgers said told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I think both guys can be that kind of player.”

Watson, the 34th overall pick, and Doubs, the 132nd overall pick, both scored touchdowns for the Packers during last week’s win over the New England Patriots. Watson ran in a 15-yard touchdown on a jet sweep in the first half, while Doubs tied the game with a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Doubs is operating as a starter and continuing to build chemistry with Rodgers, while the Packers quarterback said Watson has “different type of speed” and deserves a second look on most plays.

The talent for each is obvious. Becoming great players in the NFL requires building on the mental side and progressing in a meaningful way year over year as young players.

“It’s going to be, how does their confidence progress, how many plays can they lock in and anchor into their mind…how many memories can they lock into their brain that they can easily access in the moment? And how do they work on their craft? Big jumps, opportunities for them between Years 1 and 2 and Years 2 and 3, especially, that we see from a lot of young players. But I think they both have opportunities to be really, really good players in the league.”

"Doubs & Watson both have the opportunity to be really, really good players in this league" ~@AaronRodgers12 DAWWGGGS #PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/bP5jVXG0hx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire