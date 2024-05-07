Aaron Rodgers not expected to have limitations in OTAs, says Robert Saleh

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not expecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to have any limitations when OTAs begin on May 20. Saleh says Rodgers will not have any restrictions during the workouts.

“Once phase three (of OTAs) hits, we’re not anticipating any restrictions from what we can and can’t do with him,” Saleh said Friday, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“The guy can still sling it,” Saleh added. “Obviously, he’s still working through his rehab, but there are no issues on the trajectory on which he’s going.”

That third phase of OTAs allows players to participate in non-contact, 11-on-11 drills.

The third phase lasts four weeks. The Jets will OTAs on May 20, 21, 23, 28, 29 and 31 then June 3, 4, 6 and 7. June 11-13 is the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers returned to practice during the last month of the regular season and was activated off injured reserve. So ultimately, it’s not too surprising the Jets are starting to take the reins off of Rodgers.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire